Women passengers thrash youth for indecent behaviour on Villupuram-Tambaram passenger train

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who harassed and behaved indecently towards women on the Villupuram-Tambaram passenger train was confronted and beaten by female passengers on Wednesday.

The incident occurred as the train was en-route to Tambaram via Madurantakam and Chengalpattu.

In response, female commuters have demanded increased security on trains operating on the Chengalpattu-Villupuram route.

The passenger train from Villupuram to Tambaram via Madurantakam and Chengalpattu operates daily in the morning, carrying thousands of commuters, including working men and women travelling to Chennai and suburban areas.

Parthiban (28), a plumber from Konerikuppam, Villupuram, was a regular commuter on this train. Over time, he befriended some women passengers, but his behaviour soon became inappropriate.

When the women stopped interacting with him and began traveling in different compartments, Parthiban persisted in following them, causing them distress.

This morning, due to a signal issue, the Villupuram-Tambaram passenger train was delayed by nearly an hour, leading to overcrowding.

Parthiban boarded a compartment filled with women and harassed two women while also making obscene remarks to other female passengers.

Enraged by his repeated misconduct, women joined forces and attacked Parthiban inside the moving train. Upon reaching Madurantakam railway station, they dragged him out, where male passengers and bystanders also joined them. Eventually, Parthiban was taken to the Madurantakam police station.