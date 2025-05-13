Woman steals patient’s gold chain at Omandurar Hospital, arrested

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 51-year-old woman who stole a gold chain from a patient undergoing treatment at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (Omandurar Hospital) two days ago.

Triplicane police initiated investigations based on a complaint from K Suganthi (38) of Mangalapuram, Chetpet. Suganthi's mother, Sheela was admitted to the hospital on May 9 due to her deteriorating health condition and she was treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On the night of May 10, Suganthi left the hospital to buy food. When she returned, she noticed the gold thaali around her mother's neck was missing. After searching in the ward, Suganthi filed a complaint with the police.

After investigations and perusing CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the suspect, A Annabakkiyam (51) of Choolaimedu. The police recovered the stolen gold chain (six grams) from the woman and arrested her.

The probe revealed that Annabakkiyam was an attendant for another patient admitted to the hospital and she stole the gold chain on seeing Sheela's bed without any caretaker. The woman was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.