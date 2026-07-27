Woman, sons, daughter kidnap rival drug peddler outside Puzhal prison; arrested

CHENNAI: Minutes after he came out on bail, a 32-year-old man arrested for alleged drug peddling was kidnapped outside the Puzhal Central Prison on Saturday (July 25).
The police said that they have arrested four persons in connection with the kidnap.
Probe revealed that he was kidnapped by his rivals over a turf war and share in the money from selling ganja.
The arrested people were identified as Vinoth (35), his brother Balaji (33), their mother Thenmozhi (55), and Vinoth's sister Mohana (35), all residents of Triplicane.
According to the police, Balaji and Vinoth were arrested in a narcotics case last month and remanded in Puzhal prison. The brothers were released from prison last week.
During the investigation, police found that the brothers had an ongoing rivalry with Satheesh Kumar (32) of Annai Sathya Nagar over ganja trade. The dispute continued when Satheesh too was imprisoned.
On Saturday, When Satheesh was released on bail and walked out of the prison, the four intercepted him, bundled him into a car and drove towards GNT Road.
During the journey, they allegedly threatened him at knifepoint, demanding that he regularly pay them a cut.
Satheesh managed to escape from the vehicle and then rushed to the Puzhal police and lodged a complaint.
The police tracked the car and arrested all the four occupants. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.