Woman sexually harassed in lift at Chennai apartment complex

CHENNAI: A domestic worker was reportedly molested inside a lift at an apartment complex in Vanagaram, Chennai.

According to Thanthi TV reports, the incident occurred when the young woman was using the lift within the residential premises. The man allegedly attempted to sexually harass her.

The woman’s screams alerted others, prompting the accused to flee the scene.

Following the incident, Vanagaram police launched an investigation and released a photograph of the suspect.

Notably, just a few days ago, an outsider had trespassed into the same apartment complex and snatched a gold chain.