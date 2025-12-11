Woman sets self on fire in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman died after she allegedly set herself afire after locking herself in a room at her mother’s house in Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Srilekha.

Police said that the woman was separated from her husband and was living with her daughter at her mother’s residence for the last seven years. Preliminary investigations revealed that she was distressed after the death of her daughter due to a health complication a year ago.