Woman hires goon to attack son-in-law in Chennai

CHENNAI: The JJ Nagar police arrested a 52-year-old woman and a criminal she hired to rough up her son-in-law after he quarrelled with her daughter. The victim, Babu (28), is an auto driver and lived with his wife, Bharathi, and their three-year-old son in Anna Nagar West extension.

According to the police, Babu had frequent quarrels with his wife due to his habit of returning home drunk after work. On Tuesday night, a heated argument broke out between the husband and wife, after which Bharathi sought help from her mother, Rasitha.

Rasitha, who lives in the same neighbourhood, came for the aid of her daughter. However, despite her efforts, she could not pacify her son-in-law. Irate over his behaviour, the woman called up a criminal, Sanjay, who came to the house with an accomplice and attacked Babu with a knife. The duo then fled the scene.

Based on Babu's complaint, the police tracked down Rasitha and Sanjay, and arrested them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.