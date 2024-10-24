Woman, granddaughter killed in auto-truck collision along Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old woman and her four-year-old grandchild were killed in an accident along the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road near Porur on Wednesday evening after the autorickshaw they were travelling in rammed into a truck. The woman's daughters and the auto driver suffered injuries, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vennilla and Jerorita. Vennilla is a resident of Alapakkam near Maduravoyal. On Wednesday, Vennilla along with her two daughters and granddaughter Jerorita went to attend a family event at a relative's house in Tambaram.

While returning, the family took an autorickshaw from Tambaram to Alapakkam when they met with the accident, police said.

The auto driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a truck parked along the bypass road. In the impact, the auto got completely mangled. A passerby rushed to the aid of the injured and rescued them. They were moved to a private hospital where Vennilla and her granddaughter were declared dead on arrival.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) personnel recovered the two bodies and sent them to a government hospital for a post-mortem exam. Further investigations are on.