Kancheepuram woman dies days after suspected sexual assault and robbery at home

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Sunday evening, following an attack, suspected sexual assault, and possible robbery by unidentified men while she was alone at her home in Kancheepuram on Thursday (July 24).

The deceased woman was residing in Dhimmasamuthiram, near the White Gate in Kancheepuram. She was married and had two children, aged 10 and 2. Her husband, employed as a warden at a government home, used to visit the family once a week. Because a TASMAC shop was located near their residence, she would leave her children at her mother’s house in Vaiyavur, Kancheepuram, for safety, and go to their home in Dhimmasamuthiram, where she would stay until evening.

On Thursday, she left for Dhimmasamuthiram but did not return in the evening, and her mobile phone was unreachable. When her parents went to the house, they found her lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen. Her clothes were torn, and a four-sovereign gold chain was missing.

Upon receiving information, the Ponnerikarai police visited the spot and admitted the injured woman to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. However, on Sunday evening, she died without responding to treatment.

On Monday morning, the victim’s friends and family gathered in front of the Ponnerikarai Police Station to protest, demanding swift action in the case. They also called for the closure of the TASMAC shop near the victim’s residence, claiming she was murdered during a robbery.

The police held peace talks with the protesters and stated that one person had been detained, assuring that others involved in the crime would be arrested soon.