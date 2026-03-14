Woman dies at private fertility clinic in Chennai, relatives stage protest

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman died after undergoing treatment at a private fertility clinic in Mandaveli on Saturday, triggering protests by family members who claimed the death was due to medical negligence.
The deceased woman, Amala Sophia, was admitted to the hospital for the removal of a cyst from her uterus. The hospital administration told the family members that she would regain consciousness, but later shifted her to a nearby hospital for advanced treatment.
The woman was declared dead on arrival, after which the family members approached the Abhiramapuram police station demanding action against the hospital authorities. Family members staged a sit-in protest on the road opposite the Royapettah mortuary on Saturday.
A police team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Royapettah pacified the protestors and made them disperse. Amala's husband, Anand Prakash, told media persons that the hospital authorities told him it was a routine procedure. The deceased's brother claimed that Amala's death was caused by the negligence of the hospital administration and demanded action.