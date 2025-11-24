Woman cop dies by suicide at TP Chathiram quarters

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman police constable died by suicide in her apartment in TP Chathiram police quarters. The deceased was Karthiga Rani, attached to the Anna Nagar traffic police station.

The constable was separated from her husband and their two children, aged 13 and 11, shuttled between Karthiga Rani and her parents, said the police.

Preliminary probe revealed that the woman was disturbed because of troubles in her personal life.

Her neighbours, who last saw her on Sunday evening, became suspicious as Rani did not come out of the home on Monday and alerted the police, who broke open the front door and found the policewoman to have taken the extreme step. Her body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy.