Woman arrested for cheating Chennai investor of Rs 23 lakh

The arrested woman was identified as Pooja Jain of Mint Street, Park Town. Police seized two mobile phones and a laptop allegedly used in the crime.

According to the police, the complainant, Hema Priyadarshini, was introduced to Jain through her relative Saravanan in 2024. Jain allegedly told her that investments in IBL Bond would fetch monthly returns of 30 per cent.

Trusting her assurances, Priyadarshini gave Jain a cheque for Rs 15 lakh from her HDFC Bank account in the name of IBL & Co. After receiving interest payments for a few months, she was allegedly persuaded to invest another Rs 8 lakh through a cheque on March 28, 2025.