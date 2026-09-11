Woman arrested in Bengaluru for stealing gold chain, cash from lodge companion

Police said the complainant, Kannan (53), a resident of Chromepet, had previously worked as a general manager at a private company in Valasaravakkam and was currently looking for employment.

According to the police, Kannan became acquainted with the woman, identified as Kanchan Latha Singh, through an online app. On her invitation, the two checked into a lodge in the St Thomas Mount area on August 26.

Later that night, Kannan allegedly found that his gold chain weighing around 2.5 sovereigns and Rs 4,000 in cash were missing. He also discovered that the woman had left the lodge.