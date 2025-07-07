Woman among two arrested for rape of woman in Chennai lodge

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 29-year-old man and his woman friend on rape charges based on a complaint from a woman from Vellore who alleged that she was sexually assaulted after a drinking session at a city lodge.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, is a native of Vellore and was working in the city while staying at a working women's hostel. A friend of the victim had invited her for a drinking session to which she obliged and went to a lodge in Teynampet on June 27.

While the two women were drinking, two male friends of the other woman joined them. The victim went to sleep in one of the rooms while the others continued drinking in another room.

The next day, the woman woke up and found one of the men sleeping on her bed and raised an alarm. The victim went to her native town the same day. After realising that she had been sexually assaulted, the woman filed a complaint at the Vellore (North) police station against her friend and two men.

As the incident happened in Chennai, the city police were alerted, and the case was taken up by Thousand Lights AWPS (All Women Police Station).

After investigations, police have arrested Manaase (29) of Kodungaiyur and the 27-year-old woman who had invited the men to join the drinking session. Police investigations revealed that both men were childhood friends of the accused woman. The search is on for another person who is absconding.