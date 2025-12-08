Woman among six held for possession of painkillers, ganja in Korukkupet, Ice House

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents in Korukkupet and Ice House, six persons, including a woman, were arrested on Sunday by the police for possession of over 600 painkiller tablets and 4 kg ganja meant for sale.

Based on a tip-off received by the RK Nagar police, teams were formed to monitor the movement of the suspects. A police team intercepted a gang loitering suspiciously in Kannagi Nagar. Upon questioning, they gave evasive replies. The police searched their belongings and found 600 Nitrazepam painkiller tablets, 4 kg of ganja and cash.

Arulraj (25) of Kodungaiyur, Surya (25) of Tondiarpet, Gopal (32) of Tondiarpet, Aravindan (26) of Kodungaiyur and Swetha (21) of Tiruvottiyur were arrested.

The accused had ordered the painkillers from online pharmacy stores, police said, adding that Arulraj has three criminal cases, and Aravindan has eight criminal cases against him.

In another case in Ice House police limits, a 21-year-old youth, Abishek of Triplicane, was arrested near a public toilet at Ram Nagar 8th Street after the police caught him in possession of 40 painkiller tablets. Probe revealed that he travelled to Bengaluru and bought the tablets. Abishek has six criminal cases against him.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.