Wimco Nagar station parking woes prevent PwDs’ access to ramp

CHENNAI: Wimco Nagar railway station faces a perennial challenge: lack of parking space for the motorists who use the station every day for their daily commute. Now, this has started affecting persons with disabilities too, as commuters are now parking their vehicles in front of the ramp, blocking their access.

Wimco Nagar railway station is one of the busiest suburban stations in the northern line, where local trains run between Gummidipoondi and Central stations, catering to thousands of passengers daily.

Despite such heavy passenger footfall, parking space has not been increased. So, commuters park their vehicles wherever they find space, including a ramp built for the disabled. They park around the station, which eats into road space, causing traffic congestion, among other issues.

K Balamurugan, who works in the private sector, routinely boards the train at Wimco Nagar station to reach his office. “My house is nearly 4 km away from the station. So, I use a two-wheeler to reach the station. Hundreds of college students and office-goers do the same thing,” he said.

It’s common to see motorists racing against time to find space for parking so that they can catch the train. “During that time, when we can’t find a decent parking space, we park it wherever there’s space. This is a daily affair,” Balamurugan. “Why would we park our vehicle in an open space without security, when many have been stolen? Why can’t the authorities increase the space, or find an alternate solution?”

Also, passengers park their vehicles right in front of the ramp, which was built for wheelchair users. With access cut off, many disabled people have missed the train, and left the station angry and frustrated.

When contacted, the station master told DT Next, there was no space near the station to allot a parking space for two-wheelers. “The SR is in the process of constructing a new platform along with a station to provide parking space and a lift. Works are expected to be completed in a year,” he added. “We’re also working to establish a subway under the tracks allowing two-wheelers to cross easily to park their vehicles.”

K Prabhu, a person with a locomotor disability and functionary of December 3 Iyakkam, said that the situation prevailed in almost every public place including, malls, theatres and government buildings. “We’re completely neglected by the government. No matter which party is in power, we’ve always been kept in a position of seeking assistance from others. Even the space given to us is encroached upon, preventing us from living with dignity,” he lamented.