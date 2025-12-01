Widespread light rain on Monday morning disrupts normal life of Chennaities

CHENNAI: Light rain and drizzle on a busy Monday morning disrupted the normal life of Chennaites. Office-goers, schoolchildren, and many others started their day under umbrellas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has reported that the Deep Depression (the remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved northwards at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours. As of 5:30 am of today, it was centred 50 km from Chennai.

According to the RMC, the minimum distance of the deep depression's centre from the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 40 km. The system, centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to come within a minimum distance of 30 km by the morning of December 1 (today).

Moving nearly northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, the system is forecast to gradually weaken further into a depression by noon today, December 1. The system is being continuously monitored by the Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) at Karaikal and Chennai.

The weather department said that until 10 am, "Light to moderate rain with light thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places" over the following districts of Tamil Nadu: Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ranipettai, Vellore, Kanchipuram, and Viluppuram.