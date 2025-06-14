Widespread gaps in bus connectivity across OMR, finds residents’ survey

CHENNAI: A resident-led survey conducted by the Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) has revealed widespread gaps in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) services across the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) corridor.

The findings highlight that most residents, especially those living in interior localities, face significant challenges in accessing public buses due to limited routes, scarce bus stops, and a near-total absence of small bus services.

Based on these insights, Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA, said, “We submitted a comprehensive set of recommendations to the MTC managing director, T Prabhushankar, for immediate interventions to improve last-mile connectivity and public transport access.”

According to the report, only 6.2% of 730 bus routes cater to the OMR corridor, despite its status as Chennai’s rapidly growing IT and residential hub. Of the 45 identified routes, only 18 could be verified through MTC’s website, raising concerns about data transparency and service reliability.

The survey, conducted among resident welfare associations in key neighbourhoods such as Shollinganallur, Siruseri, Kelambakkam, and Semmenchery, revealed that over 70% of respondents have to walk more than 1 km to access a bus stop. Many localities lack even basic bus connectivity to the main OMR road, forcing residents, particularly domestic workers, security staff, and students, to rely on expensive auto and cab rides or walk long distances.

Residents also flagged the absence of direct MTC services to major city destinations such as Central, Egmore, Airport, Tambaram, and Perambur. Furthermore, there are virtually no MTC-operated small bus services beyond Taramani, despite the expansion of residential and commercial spaces up to Siruseri and beyond.

“Our staff members pay up to ₹300 per day just to reach the main road,” a resident from Thalambur said. “Many women are forced to decline job offers because they can’t afford or access safe transport.”

FOMRRA’s proposed solutions include increasing the number of buses and routes in the OMR region, introducing small electric buses for interior connectivity, setting up additional bus stops with route information, and enhancing awareness of digital tools like the Singara Chennai smart card. The group has also called for better pedestrian infrastructure and coordination with Metro stations for seamless last-mile connectivity.

The report also appealed to MTC and government agencies to view transport not merely as a convenience but as a crucial enabler of equitable growth, particularly for lower-income communities who depend on affordable public services. “This is not just a transport issue, it’s a question of livelihoods,” it said.