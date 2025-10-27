Where to dine this Halloween in Chennai

CHENNAI: Taj Coromandel’s Haunted Harvest, a Halloween night special dinner, promises a delicious experience. A few dishes on the menu are Toxic Sludge in Green Slime (broccoli and zucchini soup with squids), Scarecrow’s Blood (a rich carrot and pumpkin soup), Blood Pool Dumplings (tender chicken meatballs in tangy tomato sauce) and Scary Cerebrum (prawn meuniere served with bacon juliennes).

Watson’s, T Nagar, has curated a limited-edition Halloween menu. Some of the drinks are named Black Widow Martini, Dead Man’s Potion and Blood Moon. Interestingly, their Halloween special menu runs from October 27 to 31. Not just the dishes, diners can expect Halloween-themed décor and music too.

Something spooky is brewing at Spectra, The Leela Palace. Apart from a Halloween feast with more than 70 global delicacies, seafood grills, live stations, and cocktails, there will be live face painting and other activities for diners who want an unforgettable evening filled with festive flavours.

The cauldrons bubble, the pumpkins grin, and the flavours take a wickedly delicious turn at Waterside, Feathers Hotel. The hotel management has ensured that the Halloween dinner buffet is not just a meal, but a theatrical feast for the senses. Whether you come for the thrill or the flavour, diners can expect a night of laughter, lights, and a little bit of fright!

Step into Six ‘O’ One at The Park for a night of eerie mystery, where a hauntingly indulgent dinner buffet filled with devilish delights and spooky surprises awaits. Every corner of the restaurant will be decked out in ghostly glam, making it a night to remember.

The Flying Elephant at Park Hyatt is hosting a special event called ‘Boos and Booze’. The event will definitely surprise guests with a great spread and soft beverages. Expect a spine-chilling ambience with Halloween décor and eerie lighting to set the perfect mood. With gourmet treats and a bewitching vibe, it’s the ultimate haunt for food lovers and party enthusiasts alike.