When the phones go away, conversations begin: Chennai’s Lock & Talk brings strangers together

Travelling alone, she began talking to strangers, listening to their stories and sharing her own.

What initially seemed like an inconvenience became an experience that changed how she viewed human connection.

“I realised how much you can learn from someone you’ve just met and how a simple conversation can make you feel connected, even when you’re far away from home,” says Juvitta, founder of the community initiative Ulaatribe.

The experience inspired Lock & Talk, a two-hour gathering where participants put away their phones for conversations, games and activities.

With more than 10 sessions hosted in Chennai, the initiative aims to recreate the spontaneity of offline encounters.

Having been part of the pandemic lockdown batch, Juvitta recalls using earphones and scrolling through her phone to avoid conversations after quarantine. “It became my comfort zone, and I didn’t realise how much I was missing out on,” she says.

Her travels made her wonder how others could experience similar connections without having to travel alone or lose internet access. “What if we could bring people together, take phones out of the equation for just two hours, and give them the chance to talk, listen, share stories, and connect without the usual distractions?” she says.