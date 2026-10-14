When the phones go away, conversations begin: Chennai’s Lock & Talk brings strangers together

CHENNAI: When her phone’s SIM slot was damaged during a solo trip to a remote part of East Java, Indonesia, Juvitta found herself without internet access for 10 days.
Travelling alone, she began talking to strangers, listening to their stories and sharing her own.
What initially seemed like an inconvenience became an experience that changed how she viewed human connection.
“I realised how much you can learn from someone you’ve just met and how a simple conversation can make you feel connected, even when you’re far away from home,” says Juvitta, founder of the community initiative Ulaatribe.
The experience inspired Lock & Talk, a two-hour gathering where participants put away their phones for conversations, games and activities.
With more than 10 sessions hosted in Chennai, the initiative aims to recreate the spontaneity of offline encounters.
Having been part of the pandemic lockdown batch, Juvitta recalls using earphones and scrolling through her phone to avoid conversations after quarantine. “It became my comfort zone, and I didn’t realise how much I was missing out on,” she says.
Her travels made her wonder how others could experience similar connections without having to travel alone or lose internet access. “What if we could bring people together, take phones out of the equation for just two hours, and give them the chance to talk, listen, share stories, and connect without the usual distractions?” she says.
Putting away their phones can initially make participants nervous, with some calling or texting loved ones before handing over their devices. But the silence soon gives way to conversation.
“The most unexpected part is what happens at the end. Although the sessions are planned for two hours, people often stay back for another 10–15 minutes, sometimes even 30 minutes, just to continue their conversations,” she says.
For Dilip Kumar D, a sourcing lead analyst, attending Lock & Talk meant stepping into unfamiliar territory. Initially sceptical about joining an event of this kind, he found himself drawn into conversations with people who held different perspectives.
One discussion that stayed with him involved choosing between travelling to the past to change things and knowing the future in advance. The question sparked an animated exchange, with participants explaining their choices and listening to one another.
“Firstly, I was a bit sceptical about whether to join the session since I hadn't been to such events before,” he says. “As the minutes went by, I was really drawn into the conversations between various people with different perspectives and opinions on particular topics.”
The session also prompted him to reflect on his recent phone habits. Although he does not consider himself addicted to his phone, he says he had become increasingly glued to it.
“This session paved the way for me to stay away from it for a longer period of time,” he says. “It also made me realise that having a one-to-one conversation with someone in person is the best way to express anything.”
For Juvitta, this shift from hesitation to participation is central to the experience. She believes phones often become a way to avoid the discomfort of meeting new people or navigating an unfamiliar social setting.
“Phones act as our ultimate safety blanket. Our hands automatically reach for our screens whenever we feel awkward. But when you take that escape route away, that’s precisely where the magic happens,” she says.
For Ashwin K, a venture studio consultant, Lock & Talk brought out a playful side of people. Though initially uncomfortable without his phone, he soon got into the activities.
During a discussion on “Good and Bad”, he was made a jury member and asked to deliver the verdict. “The funniest part was that I eventually managed to convince everyone that my point of view was right!” he says.
Ashwin found that being without phones allowed participants to be more spontaneous. “Without phones distracting us, we got to see the real child inside everyone,” he says.
For Ovieya, a dentist attending her first session, the highlight was debating random topics picked from a cup. Differences of opinion and friendly arguments made the activity enjoyable. “Honestly, those friendly arguments were one of my favourite parts of the event,” she says.
She was also surprised by how easily strangers found common ground. “We all came from different backgrounds, but we still found so many things to talk and laugh about. It reminded me that connecting with people isn’t as difficult as we sometimes think,” she says.
The session also made her more mindful of how often people reach for their phones out of habit. “The event reminded me how important it is to give people our undivided attention,” she adds.
Juvitta has noticed conversations moving beyond introductions to personal experiences and perspectives.
Participants often exchange contact details, plan meet-ups or stay back for dinner. For those new to Chennai, the sessions offer a chance to unwind and connect.
Lock & Talk is part of Ulaatribe’s wider community initiative, which also organises Kollywood nights, murder mystery events, ghost story nights, creative workshops and trips. For updates, visit Ulaatribe on Instagram.