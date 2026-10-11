Finding your people, one Chennai outing at a time

“I don’t think Chennai lacks things to do. There are plenty of places to eat, play, travel and spend time. What I felt was missing was someone to do those things with,” says Loshini. For many adults, she observes, making new friends can become surprisingly difficult. “You may know a lot of people online, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have someone to call on a Saturday evening.”

Thirdspace offers people a reason to step out and meet others without the pressure of having to strike up a conversation from scratch. Its activities range from badminton, cricket, pickleball and volleyball to supper clubs, movie evenings, board games, karaoke, trips and workshops.

“I want the activity to give people a natural reason to interact,” Loshini says. For her, an event’s success goes beyond whether participants enjoyed themselves. “It’s when someone leaves knowing at least one person they didn’t know when they walked in.”