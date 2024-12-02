Wet switch of well motor electrocutes Kundrathur man

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was electrocuted in Kundrathur on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Chottu from Jharkhand, an employee of a biryani shop in Tirumudivakkam, who was staying at a rented house in the locality.

Police said that on Monday morning, while Chottu was getting ready for work, he had switched on the motor for the well due to which he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

Upon information, the Kundrathur police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Chromepet GH.

Police said the motor switch was drenched in rain and the victim had touched it with bare hands and hence, had suffered a fatal shock.

The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.