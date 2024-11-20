Weary of school, Thoothukudi teens land in Chennai to work; rescued

CHENNAI: A group of eight school students who ran away from their school hostel in Thoothukudi were rescued by the Selaiyur police on Tuesday when they were searching for jobs in hotels and tea stalls on Camp Road in Tambaram.

Couple of traffic policemen on duty noticed the boys on Camp Road and intercepted them. The police found all of them were students of a private school and were staying in the school hostel in Thoothukudi, from where they ran away on Monday as they were unable to cope with the study pressure. Six of them were in class 11 and two were class 10 students. After reaching Tambaram by train on Tuesday morning, the boys decided to stay put and look for menial jobs.

They were handed over to the Selaiyur police. The students will be handed over to parents after taking a written statement from them, said a police source.