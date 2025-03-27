Watermelon truck overturns near Madurantakam; scattered fruits cause traffic snarl on Chennai–Tiruchy highway

CHENNAI: A truck carrying watermelons overturned near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district on Thursday, leading to traffic disruption on the Chennai–Tiruchy National Highway as the fruits were scattered all over the road.

The truck, loaded with watermelons from Tindivanam in Villupuram district, was headed towards the Chennai's Koyambedu market. As it reached the Madurantakam bypass, a tyre burst, forcing the driver and cleaner to halt the vehicle and leave to repair the puncture. The truck remained parked on the road in the dark.

Subsequently, another truck travelling at high speed from Tiruchy to Chennai collided into the rear of the stationary watermelon truck. The impact caused the truck to overturn, spilling the entire load of watermelons across the highway.

Following the accident, passersby and local residents rushed to the scene and began collecting the watermelons, leading to a chaotic situation and severe traffic congestion.

The driver and cleaner, who returned after attempting to fix the puncture, tried to stop the public from taking the fruits. However, most of the watermelons were either taken or damaged due to the accident.

Police personnel from Madurantakam arrived, and are investigating the incident.