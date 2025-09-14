Water tankers crowd Iyyappanthangal streets throwing mornings out of gear

CHENNAI: The residents of Iyyappanthangal are grappling with daily traffic jams as private water tankers and sewage tankers park outside homes along Periyakolathavancheri Main Road to deliver water or pump out sewage.

The vehicles occupy much of the carriageway during peak hours, causing long delays for motorists and pedestrians.

From 7 am to 9 am, tankers line the interior streets of Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Srinivasapuram, RR Nagar, SSK Avenue, Madhuram Nagar and Balaji Nagar, leaving little room for school vans, office-goers and regular commuters.

Despite repeated complaints to the Chief Minister’s cell, residents say the situation remains unchanged.

“The tankers are modified tractors with no number plates. I have filed more than ten complaints. The CM cell replied that supplies were to be restricted between 7 am and 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, but congestion persists,” said A Santhosh, a resident.

Another resident and regular commuter, MS Fathimamary, lamented that the inadequate piped water supply forces reliance on tankers.

“The water supply provided by the village panchayat is not adequate. During the summer, we face severe shortages, and now we get piped water only twice a week. So residents depend on tanked water for domestic and drinking needs. The panchayat has to provide water supply on all days of the week,” she said.

Jayaram, another resident, noted that three schools operate within Iyyappanthangal and several more in the vicinity.

“School vans struggle to pick up students on time. Hundreds of commuters, including office-goers and schoolchildren, reach their destinations late because of these tankers,” he said.

When contacted, Iyyappanthangal village secretary Issac acknowledged receiving complaints. “We informed the contractor to avoid supplying water in the morning,” he said.