Water stagnation for 3 days in Nungambakkam subway rankles motorists

CHENNAI: Sunny days have returned to the city since last Friday. However, motorists using the Nungambakkam Subway on Nelson Manickam Road have to navigate potholes filled with stagnated water, which leads to minor accidents and traffic snarls, especially during peak hours.

The subway connects Kodambakkam, Rangarajapuram, and Nungambakkam with Choolaimedu, Anna Nagar, Aminjikarai and other neighbourhoods.

KS Aravind Janakiraman, who frequently travels through the subway to reach his office, lamented, “For the past 3 days, water has been stagnating in the subway, and speeding cars splash it onto riders. This is a vital subway that helps motorists access Choolaimedu High Road, Anna Nagar, and other parts of the city.”

Echoing similar concerns, a traffic officer expressed dissatisfaction with the road conditions at the Choolaimedu-Nelson Manickam Road junction, stating that the stagnation in the underpass slows down vehicular movement. “Traffic congestion begins at 8 am and clears by 10:30 am. But, we’re now seeing traffic jams till 11:30 am,” he added. “Despite several complaints to the Corporation officials, the deteriorating condition of the road persists at the junction. The road is in a bad shape.”

Concurring with him was another regular commuter, who stated, “It took me 20 minutes to reach Anna Arch from Loyola College. Water seeps through the walls creating slippery surfaces and making the subways unusable. After every rainfall, it takes at least 10 days for the water in the subway to drain. Officials need to find a permanent solution to ensure proper drainage in the subway.”

An official in the Corporation admitted to the issue and said: “Earlier, Rs 80 lakh were sanctioned by the Bridges department to carry out the polyurethane (PU) grouting works to plug water leakage from walls. But the traffic police have not permitted us to close the sub for 10 days.”