Water stagnation at Pavalavannar subway irks motorists

CHENNAI: The CP Pavalavannar Subway in Saidapet continues to be plagued by persistent water stagnation every monsoon, prompting repeated complaints from commuters who say the issue has remained unresolved for years.

The subway, one of the 22 maintained by the GCC, was originally designed with a system to pump rainwater into the Karneeswarar Koil temple tank, a feature that once kept it free from flooding.

The stretch serves as a vital connector for motorists from Ashok Nagar and Saidapet towards Anna Salai, with thousands of vehicles passing through daily. Residents, however, lamented that the drainage mechanism has not functioned effectively in recent years.

Though the Corporation undertook beautification works last year, including mural painting along the walls, the underlying problem persists. Manikandan, a Saidapet resident, said stagnant water poses constant inconvenience. “Cars and heavy vehicles often splash water on me. This has been happening for 2-3 years. Even after repairs six months ago, nothing changed. We need a permanent solution.”

Responding to the complaints, Zone 10 Committee Chairman Krishnamoorthi said the water was not sewage overflow. “A railway water pipeline is leaking, and the water flows into the subway. Over time, it becomes stagnant and appears like sewage. Railway officials have assured that they will repair the leak soon,” he clarified,

Concerned about the recurring stagnation, residents have urged authorities to complete the repairs before the monsoon intensifies further.