Water release from Chennai's Chembarambakkam Lake significantly reduced as cyclone threat recedes

CHENNAI: As the impact of the Cyclone Ditwah subsided, leading to a decrease in heavy rainfall, the water release from the Chembarambakkam Lake has been drastically reduced from the initial 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to just 500 cusecs.

The controlled release of water was initiated last night at 8 pm as a precautionary measure. Authorities from the Water Resources Department had anticipated a significant increase in the lake's inflow due to the cyclone, which was forecasted to bring intense rainfall. Consequently, water was being discharged at a rate of 3,000 cusecs.

Simultaneously, flood alerts were issued for residents in low-lying areas along the banks of the Adyar River and in several suburban regions of Chennai.

However, with the cyclone's intensity weakening considerably, the discharge was first scaled down to 2,250 cusecs at 6 am today. In a further decision, the outflow was significantly reduced to 500 cusecs starting from 8 am this morning.

This substantial reduction has alleviated the immediate flood threat for the vulnerable residential areas along the Adyar River and in the city's suburbs.

As of the latest reports, the water level in the Chembarambakkam Lake stands at 21.20 feet. The total storage capacity is 2,908 million cubic feet. The current inflow into the reservoir is 1,250 cusecs, while the outflow remains at 500 cusecs.

It is noteworthy that while the inflow into the lake was just 150 cusecs yesterday, prompting the initial heavy discharge, the authorities have now scaled back the release in response to the changing weather conditions and the beginning of an increase in the lake's inflow.