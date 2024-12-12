Water level at Chembarambakkam lake approaches 22 ft; officials consult to release excess water

CHENNAI: Due to continuous rains in Chennai and surrounding districts, the water level of Chembarambakkam lake touched 21.18 ft as of Thursday morning.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the lake reserve is already filled up to 2,903 million cubic feet (mcft) out of its total capacity of 3,645 mcft. The inflow has increased to 713 cubic feet.

If the water level touches 22 ft, surplus water will be released from the lake as a safety measure.

This may lead to flood risk in low-lying areas along the Adyar River in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.

Officials are monitoring the lake's status closely. They also assured that they would take all necessary steps to manage the situation effectively.