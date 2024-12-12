WATCH: Video shows rainwater gushing out of ceiling light fixture at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A video of rainwater spurting out of a ceiling light at the passenger walkaway in Terminal-1 of the Chennai airport has emerged. As a result, passengers have been barred from venturing through that area, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Officials said steps are being taken to plug a few more such leaks at the airport.

The bad weather has already led to a few flights being cancelled at the airport with airlines warning of more potential flight cancellations as rains continue.

The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts warning of heavy showers in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu under the influence of the well-marked low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The system is very likely to keep moving west-northwestwards towards south Tamil Nadu and gradually weaken during the next 12 hours, said a Thursday evening bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).