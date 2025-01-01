WATCH: Thazhan Kuppam temple deity adorned with rupee notes for New Year celebration

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Jan 2025 12:34 PM IST
    CHENNAI: As part of the New Year celebrations, Chinna Amman temple at Thazhan Kuppam in Chennai was decorated with rupee notes. Devotees stood in long queues to witness the display of the deity adorned with these notes.

    The temple was fully lit with 'deepams' (oil lamps), creating a festive atmosphere.

