Begin typing your search...
WATCH: Thazhan Kuppam temple deity adorned with rupee notes for New Year celebration
Devotees stood in long queues to witness the display of the deity adorned with these notes.
CHENNAI: As part of the New Year celebrations, Chinna Amman temple at Thazhan Kuppam in Chennai was decorated with rupee notes. Devotees stood in long queues to witness the display of the deity adorned with these notes.
The temple was fully lit with 'deepams' (oil lamps), creating a festive atmosphere.
Next Story