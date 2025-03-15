WATCH | Stray cow gores woman in latest cattle attack in Chennai

CHENNAI: In yet another incident of attack by stray cattle on city roads, a cow attacked a woman walking with her child in Balaji Nagar, Kolathur, leaving her with serious injuries, on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the cow, which had a calf next to it, suddenly became aggressive and attacked the woman and child, who were walking down the street. The woman shielded her child, but the cow gored her with its horns.

Local residents rushed to their aid, chased the cow away, and called an ambulance. The injured woman and child were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Civic body workers arrived at the scene and captured the cow, and took it away in a vehicle. Investigations are under way to find the owner of the stray cow which attacked the young mother on Saturday.

The incident has raised questions about the civic body's efforts to control the stray cattle menace as this was not an isolated incident.

In August last year, an elderly man was gored by a bull in Korukkupet, leaving his left leg fractured.

In June 2024, a 34-year-old woman, V Madumathi of Amsa Thottam 2nd Street in Tiruvottiyur suffered grievous injuries after she was mowed down, tossed, and dragged for several metres by the buffalo in Tiruvottiyur.

The Tiruvottiyur police had then arrested two persons- Kotteeshwara Rao (51) and his son Vengalasai (28) - for letting their buffalo loose.