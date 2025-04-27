Waste incineration plant okay, but not in Kodungaiyur: Ward Councillor Dilli Babu

CHENNAI: Despite severe opposition from several quarters to the GCC’s plan to install the Waste to Energy (WTE) plant in north Chennai Ward 37 DMK Councillor K Dilli Babu has thrown his support to the project, but with a caveat: Don’t build it in Kodungaiyur.

Recalling his visit to a WTE plant in Hyderabad, he urged the municipal corporation to clear the dump yard at the earliest with the prevailing biomining plant at Kodungaiyur.

“Through high-end technology, the toxic air will be filtered. The burning process will be closely monitored by the State and Central Pollution Control boards (PCBs). Display board will indicate the release of air quality level. If it exceeds the maximum permissible limit, a red alert will be sent to PCBs, and a penalty will be imposed,” explained Dilli Babu.

He pointed out that a three-month report on the ashes collected from the company and the soil test in and around 10 km radius had been requested. “To ensure that foul smell is arrested, the waste has been carried in closed containers in a compressed manner,” explained the councillor. “Nearly 40 years ago, garbage was dumped in a small amount at Kodungaiyur. But now, it’s a garbage mountain. It has contaminated the groundwater level in the adjacent areas too, leading to health issues like lung infection, skin allergies, and even infertility among both genders.”

Highlighting the importance of a WTE plant to clear the new waste accumulated in the city, he added: “For over 40 years, residents have been facing numerous issues. The Corporation can install a WTE plant in the outskirts of the city but it cannot be in Kodungaiyur.”