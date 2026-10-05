Washermenpet's clothes merchants to roll down shutters on October 6 demanding removal of street vendors on MC Road, GA Road

R Mohamed Farook, secretary of the association, said the shutdown strike was being held to protect the livelihood and welfare of traders on MC Road and GA Road. The traders have demanded the complete removal of shops encroaching on the footpaths within the pedestrian plaza. They have also urged the GCC to remove display boards and shop extensions put up by merchants occupying the pedestrian space.

"In compliance with the Madras High Court order, roadside shops on footpaths are prohibited in this area, and the MC Road Pedestrian Plaza has been declared a non-vending zone. More than 250 vendors have encroached on the entire stretch of MC Road and GA Road," Farook told DT Next.