Washermenpet's clothes merchants to roll down shutters on October 6 demanding removal of street vendors on MC Road, GA Road

CHENNAI: Members of the Madras Washermenpet Cut Piece Cloth Merchants' Association will roll down their shutters on Tuesday, demanding the removal of street vendors occupying the footpaths along MC Road and Gollavar Agaram Road (GA Road).
The association said the traders' livelihoods had been severely affected by the ongoing construction of the MC Road Pedestrian Plaza over the past three years.
With the project nearing completion, the traders urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to expedite the remaining works and address the locality's parking problems.
R Mohamed Farook, secretary of the association, said the shutdown strike was being held to protect the livelihood and welfare of traders on MC Road and GA Road. The traders have demanded the complete removal of shops encroaching on the footpaths within the pedestrian plaza. They have also urged the GCC to remove display boards and shop extensions put up by merchants occupying the pedestrian space.
"In compliance with the Madras High Court order, roadside shops on footpaths are prohibited in this area, and the MC Road Pedestrian Plaza has been declared a non-vending zone. More than 250 vendors have encroached on the entire stretch of MC Road and GA Road," Farook told DT Next.
"Compared to earlier, the footpaths have been widened, paving the way for more street vendors to occupy the pedestrian plaza," he added.
Ramesh Ramadoss, a resident of Old Washermenpet, said residents welcomed the pedestrian plaza project but parking remained a major concern. "If the GCC allocates parking space at Robinson Park, will it accommodate the large crowds visiting MC Road?" he asked, adding that cleanliness and regular maintenance of the pedestrian plaza should also be prioritised.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran told DT Next that the civic body had requested Royapuram MLA KV Vijay Damu to engage with the public to improve the situation on the ground.
"Vehicle parking remains a key challenge. If people continue to park on the pavements, it will become an even bigger issue. The GCC will hold discussions with both merchants and vendors to address the matter," Sameeran said.
A senior Chennai Corporation official said the pedestrian plaza project was nearing completion, with the remaining works expected to be completed within 15 days. "Dedicated parking facilities will be arranged near Robinson Park," the official said.