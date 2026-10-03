Chennai Citizen Connect: Encroachments leave pedestrians struggling on Konnur High Road

Encroachments are particularly visible along the stretch from the Medavakkam Road junction to Konnur High Road. Food shops and two-wheeler repair workshops have occupied portions of the footpaths, while two-wheelers are parked on the pavements at several locations. Residents said pedestrians were often forced to walk along the roadside amid continuous vehicular movement.

"It becomes particularly difficult when vehicles are moving continuously, and there is also a risk of accidents. The encroachments should be removed, and the footpaths should be monitored regularly to ensure they remain accessible to the public," said resident Malar.