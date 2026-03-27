War hits imports, dry fruit prices spike in Sowcarpet

He further explained that the ongoing United States-Israel-Iran conflict has disrupted the operations on shipping routes via Iran, affecting the transportation of nuts and dry fruits by sea. “In addition, air cargo containers are also getting delayed. Moreover, the rise in the exchange rate for the US Dollar has further contributed to the increase in prices. As a result, the prices of dry fruits have been directly impacted,” he said.

A local shopkeeper from the area said that the price increase has significantly impacted the consumers’ purchasing power. “Earlier, customers used to purchase nuts and dry fruits in larger quantities. Now, due to high prices, they are buying less or only what is necessary. This has reduced our sales, affecting our daily income,” he said, adding that small traders are struggling to sustain their businesses.