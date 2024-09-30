Wanted criminal from Kerala arrested at Chennai airport while attempting to flee to Thailand

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old fugitive from Thrissur, Kerala, was arrested at the Chennai International Airport while attempting to flee to Thailand.

Nizamuddin Kabir (24), from Thrissur, Kerala, who has been evading police for over six months, is wanted in multiple cases, including fraud.

He was apprehended during a regular immigration check after his escape attempt was foiled, and he was handed over to the airport police.

The Thrissur Superintendent of Police had declared Kabir a wanted fugitive after receiving information that he was planning to flee abroad. To stop him from escaping, a lookout notice (LOC) was posted at every international airport in the country.

Late on Sunday night, Kabir had attempted to board an AirAsia flight from Chennai to Bangkok. As immigration officers at the Chennai airport were checking passengers' passports and documents, Kabir’s identity was flagged by the system as he was listed as a wanted criminal in Kerala, and had been dodging the authorities for more than half a year.

The immigration officials immediately detained him, cancelled his ticket on the Bangkok-bound flight, and handed him over to the Chennai airport police. The Thrissur Superintendent of Police was then notified by the authorities that the wanted person had been apprehended.

To take custody of Kabir, a special police team from Kerala is expected to arrive in Chennai soon.