ECI plans special drive for voter enrolment

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik on Thursday said that as per the commission's guidelines, a special drive would be undertaken across Tamil Nadu.

"The ECI has directed that in States and Union Territories where the SIR process has already been completed, a special drive shall be undertaken by the Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs)," she said.

During the drive, people whose names were missing from the electoral rolls, including young and first-time eligible voters, can apply for inclusion.