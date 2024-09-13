Viral fever spreads in Chengalpattu district in past week; 66 admitted in hospitals

CHENNAI: Viral fever has been spreading in Chengalpattu district in the past week and more than 60 people have been admitted to the hospital.

For the past few days, many people in the Chengalpattu district were infected by viral fever and a few of them also tested positive for Dengue.

In Chengalpattu so far 66 of them have been admitted to the GH and private hospitals for fever.

However, the district health officials said there is nothing to worry for the public as it is not new in Chengalpattu. Every year before the monsoon season there will be viral fever in various places in Chengalpattu and it will stop within a couple of weeks.

The officials also said that Dengue is under control in the district.

So far eight people tested positive for Dengue and they were admitted to the special wards in the GH.

Nobody died due to Dengue in Chengalpattu and rumours are spreading about the death of a 37-year-old man due to Dengue.

The district administration has also set up fever and medical camps in various places and awareness is also being spread to the villagers.

The officials asked the people to visit the hospital if they have a fever or cold and requested to avoid buying tablets directly by visiting medical shops.