Vinayagar idol immersion: 18,500 cops deployed for security measures in Chennai

CHENNAI: About 16,500 police personnel and 2000 home guard volunteers are deployed to ensure peaceful procession and immersion of Vinayagar idols in the City.

More than 100 cleanliness workers have also been assigned to prevent accumulation of waste during the immersion process, media reports stated.

ALSO READ: Vinayakar idol immersion: Chennai Police announces traffic diversions, check details

Police have earmarked four locations - Foreshore estate, Neelangarai, Kasimedu fishing harbour, Tiruvottiyur for the immersion of the 1524 Vinayakar idols.

Police have approved 17 routes for procession by Hindu outfits like Hindu Shiv Sena, Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi.

Temporary control rooms and assistance centres are set up at the four locations where the idols will be immersed.

The idols will be lifted by cranes and taken in boats to be immersed into the sea.

Keeping in mind the thousands of people who will be gathering at the beaches, All Terrain Vehicles (Beach buggy) will be patrolling the sea shore and Fire tenders, Ambulances will be on standby, police said.

Trained swimmers are also on the seashore and police personnel will be on watch towers to observe the crowd.

Idols from Washermanpet, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Kodungayur will be immersed in Kasimedu while idols from Thiruvottiyur and surrounding areas will be immersed in Thiruvottiyur.

(With inputs from Bureau)