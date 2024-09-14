Vinayakar idol immersion: Chennai Police announces traffic diversions, check details

CHENNAI: As part of the procession and immersion of Vinayakar idols in the four immersion points within Chennai police limits, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions.

Police said that there will be more pedestrian traffic on Kamarajar Salai and Santhome High Road as majority of idols will be immersed at Srinivasapuram near Foreshore Estate. Traffic arrangements will be implemented according to the traffic flow as well as the movement of pedestrians.

If vehicles coming from Triplicane to Santhome High Road gets slowed down due to idol procession the following diversion must be effected from Gandhi Statue right towards R K Salai-V M Street left – Luz Junction –Amirthajan Junction – D'Sliva Road – Warren Road – right turn – Dr Ranga Road – Bheemaana Garden Junction – left turn- CP Ramasamy Road – St Marys Junction – Kaliyappa Junction – left turn Srinivasa Avenue – R K Mutt Road to reach their destination.

If required, vehicles coming from Adyar towards Santhome High Road will be diverted via R K Mutt- left turn towards Thiruvengadam Street –V K Iyer Road Junction – Devanathan Street and right turn to St Marys Road left turn R K Mutt Road – South Mada Junction – left turn-Venkatesa Agraharam Road – East Abiramapuram – Luz Avenue – P S Sivasamy Salai – Royapettah High Road – Dr R K Salai to reach their destination.

When the procession reaches near Rathna Café junction, no vehicles will be allowed from Zam Bazaar police station towards Rathna Café junction. Instead, they will be diverted towards Jani John Khan road to reach their destination.

When this procession enters T H Road, no vehicle will be allowed from Ice House junction towards Rathna Café junction. Instead these vehicles will be diverted towards Besant Road – Kamarajar Salai to reach their destination or Left towards GRH junction to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Mandaveli Junction towards Santhome high road will be diverted via Devanathan Street, R K Mutt Rd to reach their designation.

Idol procession vehicles will be allowed only on the Loop Road from Light House to Srinivasapuram.

Commercial Vehicles will be restricted in 10 km radius from all immersion points of GCTP District, stated an official release.