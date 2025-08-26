Vinayagar Chaturthi: Additional fare collection in Omni buses draws passenger complaints

CHENNAI: With the Vinayagar Chaturthi holiday coinciding with Subha Muhurtham day, passengers have raised complaints over additional fare collection in Omni buses.

According to Thanthi TV, fares from Chennai to Tiruchy have also increased to Rs. 2,500, and passengers traveling from Chennai to Nagercoil are being charged up to Rs. 3,500.

Up to Rs 4,000 is charged for a sleeper seat in luxury buses, the report added.