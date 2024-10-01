Vijay wishes Rajinikanth a speedy recovery

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Tuesday wished actor Rajinikanth a speedy recovery.

In his post on social media platform X, Vijay stated, “Mr Rajinikanth, who has been admitted to the hospital and is recovering, should return home soon in full health. I sincerely pray to God for his complete recovery.”

The 73-year-old actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital here last night where he underwent a non-surgical stent procedure for a swelling in his aorta, the main blood vessel leaving his heart, a statement read.

The hospital added that Rajinikanth is recovering post the procedure and is likely to return home within two days.

