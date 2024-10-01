Rajinikanth had swelling in blood vessel, stable now, says hospital

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth underwent a non-surgical procedure for swelling in his aorta, the main blood vessel leaving his heart, said Apollo Hospital.

The 73-year-old who was admitted late on Monday night is stable and doing well after the procedure, Dr RK Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

"Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non surgical, transcatheter method. Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair)," the statement read.

The procedure went as planned and the actor is likely to be discharged in two days, the doctor added.