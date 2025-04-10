Vidhu Prathap & Ramya Nambeesan set to enthrall Chennai this Vishu, talk about south music’s boundary-breaking evolution

CHENNAI: Vidhu Prathap-Live Band, featuring the multi-talented Ramya Nambeesan, isn't just a vibrant prelude to the festive joys of Vishu, but a heartfelt homecoming of sorts, who have fond memories of the city.

Ramya Nambeesan: An orchestration of artistry and passion

Having known for her captivating screen presence, mellifluous voice, and an effortless grace as a dancer, Ramya prepares for her debut musical performance in the city. For her, Chennai isn't just a city it’s an emotion. "Chennai always welcomes me with a warm heart. Here is where I thrived as an artiste," she reflects, with her voice brimming with affection.

Nostalgia will truly hum in the air as her collaboration with Vidhu Prathap, whom she calls a close friend will have an eclectic setlist with Tamil chartbusters like Vaada Vaada Paiya and Fy Fy Fy Kalaachify. Ramya will also strike a chord with the audience with her viral Konji Pesida Venaam from her film Sethupathi.

Being a playback singer, Ramya truly believes in embracing the evolving soundscape of south Indian cinema.

“I see music as a mirror of society- fluid, diverse, and every bit alive. It’s all about the vibe. Gen-Z has their pulse on what really resonates, and I love that there’s space for every genre now."

Her collaborations have always reflected this very ethos — from D Imman, who gifted her the peppy Fy Fy Fy. “I'm very lucky I got introduced by Imman, who gave me Fy Fy Fy after listening to my Malayalam songs. So I would always love to work with him again. And of course maestros like AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja whom I venerate.”

But her eyes particularly sparkle bright when she mentions her brother, Rahul Subrahmanian of 2013 Philips and the Monkey Pen and 2021 Home fame, for whom she’s recording new tracks. “I have also just finished recording for Srikanth Deva. In Malayalam, I wrapped up working with Ranjin Raj and a few other exciting projects.”

Ramya is also currently filming Samuthirakani’s Baila, a project that recently wrapped a schedule in Rameshwaram. "We have just finished two-three days of shooting. We'll be resuming soon.” There’s also a Malayalam film in the pipeline, though she remains tight-lipped. With her dream of crafting original music, she is prepping works for her own band. "I want to create songs that carry my voice, my stories.”

Ramya Nambeesan

Vidhu Prathap: A musical homecoming in Chennai

Acclaimed and versatile playback singer Vidhu Prathap found his voice in Chennai’s studios — the city he fondly calls his second hometown. The bond traces back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the Malayalam film industry recorded most of its songs in the city.

"I was in Chennai often because that’s where the Malayalam recordings happened before everything shifted to Kochi," he recalls.

This Vishu, he returns for what he believes is his fourth or fifth show, this time with his band- It’s Vidhu Prathap, marking their Chennai debut.

The event promises an amalgam of Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil songs, curated to match the audience’s preferences. "They requested more Malayalam songs, so that’s our focus, but we’ll also include other languages.”

Having successfully completed 26 years in the industry, Vidhu has witnessed the reshaping of music distribution and consumption. "There was no social media when I started — only radio and TV. Now, platforms like YouTube and Instagram give artistes instant reach. One hit song can change everything."

He specifically notes how the regional music has transcended boundaries, with Malayalam songs gaining popularity in Tamil and Telugu stage shows, and vice versa. "It’s beautiful to see this exchange — songs like Illuminati, from the film Manjummel Boys to name a few. It's good to see that people are working together.”

Vidhu is also working on new music. His upcoming original composition is in its final audio stages, with visuals planned for the second week of May. "We’re aiming for an August or September release.” Beyond this, Vidhu has lent his voice to several upcoming films, though he playfully keeps details under wraps.

The time of Vishu where families roister to togetherness and happiness, Vidhu often finds himself on stage. "I’ve spent many Vishu’s in Chennai, Bangalore, or even abroad, performing. Celebrating at home is rare, but sharing music with audiences is its own kind of joy."

Chennai, witness this unforgettable evening where rhythms transcend language, which will take place at Kamarajar Arangam, on April 12, at 6.30 pm.