Victoria Public Hall to be inaugurated on Nov 20

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin will inaugurate the long-awaited Victoria Public Hall, renovated for Rs 32.66 crore, under the Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme in May 2023 on November 20 (Thursday). He will also lay the foundation stone for the GCC’s new Council Hall.

A senior Corporation official said, “All the works from GCC’s side are completed as per the schedule. CM will inaugurate the renovated Victoria Public Hall tomorrow. Due to the weather conditions, the schedule may change.”

According to the GCC, the first floor of the town hall will serve as an administrative wing and cultural space to accommodate exhibitions and art programmes. The ground floor will house a museum. The hall was modified to ensure it can withstand natural calamities like earthquakes.

The new council hall would be constructed for Rs 77.25 crore, and would be a ground plus three floors structure with a built-up space of 8,500 square metres behind the Amma Maligai. The new hall, which is expected to seat around 300 councillors, addresses the space crunch in the existing hall that accommodates only 155 members.