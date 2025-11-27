Vibrations of wellness: Sound healing finds growing audience in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a city that rarely slows down, a quiet new wellness movement is taking root. Sound healing — once considered niche or even mystical — is now drawing Chennaiites seeking calm, clarity, and a gentler way to reconnect with themselves. At Backyard in Adyar, The Sound Therapy Academy is hosting a soothing sound bath experience where the hum of singing bowls, the shimmer of chimes, and the resonance of meditative instruments guide participants into deep relaxation. These vibrational frequencies are believed to help melt away stress, ease anxiety, and restore emotional balance, an appealing promise for urban minds running on overdrive.

Gayathri Selvarasan

Gayathri Selvarasan, a holistic sound therapist and one of the founders of The Sound Therapy Academy, says, “A sound bath is a guided relaxation experience where participants sit or lie down comfortably while soothing vibrations gently fill the space. These calming frequencies naturally slow the breath and heart rate, relax the nervous system, and ease muscle tension and stress. Research shows that these healing vibrations can shift the brain from busy and alert states into calmer and more meditative patterns.”

Talking about why people are drawn more towards healing techniques in the recent past, the sound healer states that many are seeking natural ways to manage stress and overwhelming emotions. “Sound healing offers a gentle and effective method to calm the mind and reset the nervous system. It helps individuals feel grounded, present, and emotionally lighter, which is becoming increasingly important in today’s high-pressure and constantly connected lifestyle,” she adds.

Chennai has been incredibly warm and open towards sound healing. In recent years, there has been a clear rise in interest as more people explore holistic wellness, mindfulness, and natural methods of emotional care. Young professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and creatives are increasingly attending sessions. “Many of them face constant pressure, long hours in front of screens, tight deadlines, and ongoing mental activity. There is a clear trend of younger people turning to sound baths as a form of self-care.”

There are always misconceptions about various healing techniques, and sound healing is no exception. Breaking a few myths, Gayathri notes, “There is a myth that the instruments have magical powers. But the truth is, the benefit comes from sound frequencies, not magic. Sound healing is a science-backed practice rooted in vibration, physics, and neuroscience. Another myth is that we need to do something during the session. However, sound healing works best when you relax and receive.”

Beyond the myths and misconceptions, sound baths are emerging as one of Chennai’s most sought-after wellness practices. To experience the same, head to Backyard on November 29 from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For more details, contact: 97918 11211.