Velachery station set to become Chennai’s new community sports hub this December

CHENNAI: In an innovative move to transform urban spaces, the Chennai Railway Division is set to launch its first-ever dedicated sports facility at Velachery railway station, which is expected to be operational in December.

This pilot project marks the repurposing of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) station premises into vibrant community hubs for recreation for the public.

The facility is designed to cater to a wide range of sports and fitness enthusiasts, featuring both outdoor and indoor sections. The sprawling 1,800-square-meter outdoor sports area will accommodate football, volleyball, and cricket nets. The 520-square-metre indoor area will host basketball and pickleball, the rapidly growing sport.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior official from the division's commercial department said that ground works for the outdoor section are complete. "This is just the beginning," the official said, adding that the tender to set up similar facility in Gummidipoondi has already been awarded. “We have plans to extend this initiative to stations like Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu, and Taramani," the official said.

Beyond promoting public health, this is a strategic initiative for the Railways to improve its non-fare revenue. Officials said the facility is projected to generate and annual revenue between Rs 12 to Rs 14 lakh. The facilities will be managed by a private contractor, said officials assuring, that rates charged from the public will be moderate and competitive with market prices.

Welcoming the new initiative, Nanganallur Traffic and Transportation Forum secretary V Ramarao said, "The vast space in the Velachery railway station was misused for many years. Unlike many other stations, the station has a huge space and potential for generating non-fare revenue for the Railways. Now, after the vacant area is converted into sports facilities, it will also benefit the people."

S Suresh Babu, president, Gummidipoondi Railway Passengers’ Welfare Association, said such initiatives would also have a social impact. "In industrial hubs like Gummidipoondi, proper grounds are scarce. This initiative will be a boon for local workers and students from nearby engineering colleges, providing a much-needed outlet for the youth."