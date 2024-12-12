Velachery and Royapuram flyovers turns car park as city receives heavy rains

CHENNAI: Panicked residents, especially those living in low-lying areas, were seen parking their vehicles on the Velachery and Royapuram flyovers on Thursday, fearing flooding.

As the city witnessed intermittent heavy spells of rains, several people took their vehicles to the Velachery and Royapuram flyovers and parked them there, as a precautionary measure, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Images of the Velachery flyover turning into a car park had gone viral in October, during the first spell of the north east monsoon rains, and during Cyclone Fengal in the last week of November. Residents in other areas too had taken a leaf from their book and raced to park their vehicles, mostly in the two margins of flyovers.

Last year's flooding had caused damage to vehicles, prompting vehicle owners to be extra cautious this time and move their vehicles to higher ground.