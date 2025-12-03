Vegetable prices see slight rise at Koyambedu market on December 3

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely steady on Monday (3 December), with only a few key items showing modest changes.

According to traders, the prices of lemons and broad beans dropped by Rs 20 per kg, falling from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 40 per kg.

Ooty carrots and ladies’ fingers fell by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 50 and Rs 40 per kg respectively, while beetroot and curry leaves rose by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 50 per kg each. Raw mango also increased by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 40 per kg.

Ginger, garlic and drumsticks held steady at Rs 70, Rs 110 and Rs 300 per kg, respectively.

Onions (Rs 30 per kg) and beans (Rs 50 per kg) remained unchanged, while potatoes and shallots fell by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 50 and Rs 70 per kg, respectively. The price of tomatoes increased by Rs 5 to Rs 50 per kg.



















