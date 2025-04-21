Vegetable prices hold stable at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 21, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained stable on April 21, with no significant changes reported from the previous day.

According to traders, rates for key vegetables such as beetroot, beans, drumsticks, carrots, tomatoes, and onions have stayed the same.

Beetroot continues to be sold at Rs 15 per kg, beans at Rs 60, and drumsticks at Rs 40 per kg. Ooty carrots remain priced at Rs 35 per kg on Monday.

The price of drumsticks remains unchanged at Rs 40 per kg, after having jumped by Rs 15 on April 17.

Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 35 per kg, while it was sold at Rs 40/ per kg on Friday.

Other vegetables like brinjal, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, chow chow, okra, and cluster beans are also being sold at consistent rates, showing no signs of increase or decline.

Stable vegetables such as tomatoes and onions also saw no changes in rates today.

Tomatoes continue to be sold at Rs 15 per kg, while onions remain priced at Rs 20 per kg, following a recent

increase.

On April 21, potatoes are sold at Rs 20/kg, snake gourd at Rs 20/kg and lemons at Rs 120/kg.